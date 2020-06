NEET, JEE-Advanced may get cancelled, IIT’s are not in favour of cancellation

According to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Student’s safety is the main priority.

The HRD Minister said,”The decision will depend on the prevalent situation. We care about our students’ safety first, they are our future, we are focusing on their well-being amid the pandemic”

However the IIT’s are not in the favour of cancellation of examination.