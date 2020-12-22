New Corona Strains in India? Passenger who returned from UK tested Corona Positive

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chennai, 22/12: A Passenger who returned from the United Kingdom on Tuesday. The person was tested positive in Chennai, he was returning from UK via Delhi to Chennai. His test sample is sent to Pune for the test to verify if there is the presence of new mutant coronavirus.

All 14 passengers who returned from the Uk are under close observation.

India banned all the flights to and from the UK on Monday.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
