Night Curfew Imposed in many parts of Karnataka. Know what’s allowed and what’s not!

Bengaluru, 9/4: The country is witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases. Keeping the rising cases in mind the government of Karnataka has imposed a night curfew in various cities of the state. These are Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal. The curfew will take place between 10 pm – 5 am from April 10 to 20.
The Chief Minister said that all essential services will e exempted from the night curfew.
The Karnataka government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Bengaluru city limits from Thursday (April 8) onwards. The state government also prohibited the operation of amenities such as swimming pools, gymnasiums, party halls in apartment/residential complexes in the limits of Bengaluru city.
“Prohibit operation of amenities like Swimming Pool, Gymnasium, Party Halls, etc in apartment/residential complexes in limits of Bengaluru City,” the order from the Karnataka government said.
“Rallies and demonstrations for any purpose by any group are prohibited across the city till April 20 to strictly comply with the Covid appropriate behaviour,” city police commissioner Kamal Pant had said in the order.
“Public functions and group prayers or any type of celebration in places of worship are also banned till April 20 to check the infection,” said Pant.