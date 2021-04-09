Night Curfew Imposed in many parts of Karnataka. Know what’s allowed and what’s not!

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 134,563,254
    World
    Confirmed: 134,563,254
    Active: 23,300,483
    Recovered: 108,346,872
    Death: 2,915,899
  • USA 31,717,404
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,717,404
    Active: 6,870,679
    Recovered: 24,272,869
    Death: 573,856
  • Brazil 13,286,324
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 13,286,324
    Active: 1,208,844
    Recovered: 11,732,193
    Death: 345,287
  • India 13,060,542
    India
    Confirmed: 13,060,542
    Active: 979,556
    Recovered: 11,913,292
    Death: 167,694
  • Russia 4,614,834
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,614,834
    Active: 273,951
    Recovered: 4,239,038
    Death: 101,845
  • UK 4,370,321
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,370,321
    Active: 297,987
    Recovered: 3,945,354
    Death: 126,980
  • Italy 3,717,602
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,717,602
    Active: 544,330
    Recovered: 3,060,411
    Death: 112,861
  • Turkey 3,689,866
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,689,866
    Active: 423,773
    Recovered: 3,232,892
    Death: 33,201
  • Germany 2,951,829
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,951,829
    Active: 225,756
    Recovered: 2,647,600
    Death: 78,473
  • Pakistan 710,829
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 710,829
    Active: 69,811
    Recovered: 625,789
    Death: 15,229
  • China 90,386
    China
    Confirmed: 90,386
    Active: 279
    Recovered: 85,471
    Death: 4,636

Bengaluru, 9/4: The country is witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases. Keeping the rising cases in mind the government of Karnataka has imposed a night curfew in various cities of the state. These are Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal. The curfew will take place between 10 pm – 5 am from April 10 to 20.

The Chief Minister said that all essential services will e exempted from the night curfew.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Bengaluru city limits from Thursday (April 8) onwards. The state government also prohibited the operation of amenities such as swimming pools, gymnasiums, party halls in apartment/residential complexes in the limits of Bengaluru city.

“Prohibit operation of amenities like Swimming Pool, Gymnasium, Party Halls, etc in apartment/residential complexes in limits of Bengaluru City,” the order from the Karnataka government said.

“Rallies and demonstrations for any purpose by any group are prohibited across the city till April 20 to strictly comply with the Covid appropriate behaviour,” city police commissioner Kamal Pant had said in the order.

“Public functions and group prayers or any type of celebration in places of worship are also banned till April 20 to check the infection,” said Pant.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.