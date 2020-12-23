Night Curfew imposed in this State…

-
Bengaluru, 23/12: The Karnataka government has imposed night curfew in the state on Wednesday. The timings of the curfew will be from 10 pm to 6 am. The nine-day curfew will last till 6 am on January 2.
All international passengers are asked to carry their covid negative report. The state has declared the night curfew as a precautionary step against the new coronavirus strains found in UK. Earlier Bengaluru authorities had banned pubs and restaurants in the city to host new year party.
Karnataka on Tuesday registered 1,141 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 9,11,382 and the death toll to 12,029.