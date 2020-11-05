Nitish Kumar will bow before Tejashwi after Nov 10: Chirag Paswan

Patna.5/11: Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan has accused that the current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will bow before RJD chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav after November 10.

He said “The same Prime Minister whom you (Nitish Kumar) were never tired of arguing with or criticizing… today you are happy to share a stage with him and bow before him as he asks for votes for you? This shows your greed for power and the greed for the chief minister’s post. After November 10, you will be bowing before Tejashwi Yadav,”