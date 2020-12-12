No ‘Anti-social’ element in Farmers’ Protest- BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait said that if Central intelligence agencies found any anti-social elements roaming with farmers, then they should catch them immediately.

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
New Delhi, 12/12: After a day Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that anti-social elements were conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasant movement under the guise of farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, Rakesh Tikait on Saturday clarified that no anti-national elements were roaming with farmers.

Tikait said that if the Central intelligence agencies found any anti-social elements roaming with farmers, then they should grill them immediately. “Central intelligence should catch them. If people of a banned organisation are roaming amid us, put them behind bars. We have not found any such person here, if we do we will send them away.”

The government on Friday asked protesting farmers to be vigilant against their platform being hijacked by ‘anti-social’ as well as ‘Leftist and Maoist’ elements as the agitators plan to escalate their stir by blocking more highways around Delhi.

