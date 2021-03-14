No evidence to show Mamata Banerjee was attacked: EC

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 14/3: The Election Commission said on Sunday said that there is no evidence of an attack carried out on Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. EC inspected the reports submitted to it on the Nandigram incident in which the TMC supremo suffered injuries and fractured her leg.

Mamata Banerjee alleged that 4-5 men attacked and manhandled her, resulting in injuries on her leg and shoulder after she filed her nominations in Nandigram.

She was rushed to Kolkata and admitted to a hospital where she got a plaster on her leg even as the BJP called the incident a “drama”.

Following the Nandigram incident, state ADG (Law and Order) and nodal officer Jagmohan on Saturday directed all district administrations to arrange for the strictest security measures for the chief minister during her tours for campaigning in the districts for the eight-phase poll beginning on March 27.

