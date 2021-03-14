No evidence to show Mamata Banerjee was attacked: EC

COVID-19 Updates World 120,150,402 World Confirmed: 120,150,402 Active: 20,813,047 Recovered: 96,676,008 Death: 2,661,347

USA 30,043,662 USA Confirmed: 30,043,662 Active: 7,388,461 Recovered: 22,108,596 Death: 546,605

Brazil 11,439,250 Brazil Confirmed: 11,439,250 Active: 1,125,087 Recovered: 10,036,947 Death: 277,216

India 11,359,048 India Confirmed: 11,359,048 Active: 210,509 Recovered: 10,989,897 Death: 158,642

Russia 4,390,608 Russia Confirmed: 4,390,608 Active: 303,209 Recovered: 3,995,309 Death: 92,090

UK 4,253,820 UK Confirmed: 4,253,820 Active: 704,264 Recovered: 3,424,092 Death: 125,464

Italy 3,201,838 Italy Confirmed: 3,201,838 Active: 520,061 Recovered: 2,579,896 Death: 101,881

Turkey 2,866,012 Turkey Confirmed: 2,866,012 Active: 151,031 Recovered: 2,685,560 Death: 29,421

Germany 2,569,850 Germany Confirmed: 2,569,850 Active: 137,943 Recovered: 2,358,000 Death: 73,907

Pakistan 605,200 Pakistan Confirmed: 605,200 Active: 21,121 Recovered: 570,571 Death: 13,508

China 90,044 China Confirmed: 90,044 Active: 183 Recovered: 85,225 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 14/3: The Election Commission said on Sunday said that there is no evidence of an attack carried out on Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. EC inspected the reports submitted to it on the Nandigram incident in which the TMC supremo suffered injuries and fractured her leg.

Mamata Banerjee alleged that 4-5 men attacked and manhandled her, resulting in injuries on her leg and shoulder after she filed her nominations in Nandigram.

She was rushed to Kolkata and admitted to a hospital where she got a plaster on her leg even as the BJP called the incident a “drama”.

Following the Nandigram incident, state ADG (Law and Order) and nodal officer Jagmohan on Saturday directed all district administrations to arrange for the strictest security measures for the chief minister during her tours for campaigning in the districts for the eight-phase poll beginning on March 27.