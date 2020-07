No further lockdown in this State

Amidst the rising cases of deadly Coronavirus, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ruled out the possibility of imposing further lockdowns in the coastal state.

During an interview in a local news channel, Sawant said the process of unlocking has started and priority should be given to resume economic activities

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in our country, with number of Coronavirus cases increasing day by day.