ସରକାରୀ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଜିନ୍ସ ଓ ଟି ସାର୍ଟ ମନା

-
World
71,090,123
WorldConfirmed: 71,090,123Active: 20,087,238Recovered: 49,407,729Death: 1,595,156
-
USA
16,104,180
USAConfirmed: 16,104,180Active: 6,450,623Recovered: 9,352,941Death: 300,616
-
India
9,824,146
IndiaConfirmed: 9,824,146Active: 361,545Recovered: 9,320,004Death: 142,597
-
Brazil
6,794,910
BrazilConfirmed: 6,794,910Active: 683,236Recovered: 5,931,777Death: 179,897
-
Russia
2,597,711
RussiaConfirmed: 2,597,711Active: 491,978Recovered: 2,059,840Death: 45,893
-
Italy
1,805,873
ItalyConfirmed: 1,805,873Active: 690,323Recovered: 1,052,163Death: 63,387
-
UK
1,787,783
UKConfirmed: 1,787,783Active: 1,724,701Recovered: N/ADeath: 63,082
-
Turkey
1,780,673
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,780,673Active: 610,363Recovered: 1,154,333Death: 15,977
-
Germany
1,290,135
GermanyConfirmed: 1,290,135Active: 326,397Recovered: 942,100Death: 21,638
-
Pakistan
432,327
PakistanConfirmed: 432,327Active: 44,582Recovered: 379,092Death: 8,653
-
China
86,688
ChinaConfirmed: 86,688Active: 292Recovered: 81,762Death: 4,634
ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର ସରକାର ତାଙ୍କର କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସରକାରୀ ଅଫିସ କୁ ଜିନ୍ସ ଓ ଟି ସାର୍ଟ ପିନ୍ଧି ଆସିବା ଉପରେ କଟକଣା ଲଗାଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାକୁ ନେଇ ସମସ୍ତ ସରକାରୀ ଓ ଠିକା କର୍ମଚାରୀ ମାନ ଙ୍କୁ ନିର୍ଦେଶ ଦିଅ ଯାଇଛି । ଏହି ନିୟମକୁ ଅବମାନନା କଲେ କର୍ମଚାରୀ ମାନେ ଦଣ୍ଡିତ ହେବେ ବୋଲି ନିର୍ଦେଶ ରେ ଉଲ୍ଲେଖଯୋଗ୍ୟ ହୋଇଛି ।