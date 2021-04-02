No Question of Lockdown in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

COVID-19 Updates World 130,362,670 World Confirmed: 130,362,670 Active: 22,499,453 Recovered: 105,020,166 Death: 2,843,051

India 12,303,131 India Confirmed: 12,303,131 Active: 614,664 Recovered: 11,525,039 Death: 163,428

New Delhi, 2/4: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the fourth wave of Coronavirus is going on in the city. Despite this, there is still no possibility of putting a lockdown in Delhi. If such a situation arises, then only after considering all aspects, a decision will be taken on this.

CM Kejriwal said in the press conference on Friday evening that the coronavirus cases are increasing again in Delhi. In such a situation, emphasis is being laid on testing, tracing, and isolation to curb this epidemic. He said that the people of Delhi have handled the three peaks of Corona which have come so far. This time also the people of the city are expected to cooperate and will also beat this fourth wave.

He appealed to the people to wear masks and follow social distancing. With this, all people keep washing their hands again and again. The CM said that the Delhi government is paying attention to the facilities of the hospital. With this, the work of vaccination is also being done at a rapid pace in Delhi.