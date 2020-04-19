No relaxation in Delhi from lockdown after 20

New Delhi , 19/4Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, the capital of the country, said that the cases of Corona Positive are increasing in the state. While giving the press conference through video conferencing, the Delhi CM said that from April 20, according to the guidelines of the Central Government, there was talk of some relaxation, but given the situation, no relaxation can be done right now. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the situation is under control due to the lockdown. Mentioning Markaz, he said that most of its killings have been on Delhi. He said that two percent of the country’s population lives in Delhi, but the corona infects are up to 12 percent.

Things will be reviewed after a week

In the second phase of the lockdown, he said that at present, there will be no relaxation in its terms. The CM said that the situation will be reviewed after a week. Only then the laxity can be considered. Currently, the lockdown will not be relaxed. The Delhi CM said that after the review, the areas where corona infection is less can be relaxed. Now we have talked to many experts, we will all sit down and decide where to relax.