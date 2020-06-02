No Vaccine No School

The Lockdown 4.0 implemented in the country due to Coronavirus is now over. Efforts are on to bring life back on track. In this episode, the process of reopening of other educational institutions, including schools and colleges across the country, which has been closed since March 16, is also being seriously considered. The central government has also made it clear that a decision can be taken in July to reopen the school-college. Meanwhile, parents across the country are seen coming together in July for the opening of schools.

More than 2 lakh parents joined in 24 hours

Actually, according to the central government, the decision to reopen the school-college will be taken in July after talking to all stakeholders. In such a situation, if parents are to be believed, then they are not in favor of opening the school till the situation becomes normal. An online petition has campaigned about this, in which parents have placed a condition for sending children to school. Within 24 hours, more than two lakh parents from all over the country have joined this campaign and their number is continuously increasing.