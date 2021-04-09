5G ଫିଚର୍ସ ସହ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେଲା Nokia X10 ଏବଂ Nokia X20 ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କ’ଣ ରହିଛି ଫିଚର୍ସ

FeaturedBreaking NewsBusiness
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
ବହୁ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ଷିତ Nokia X ସିରିଜର Nokia X10 ଏବଂ Nokia X20 ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ଦୁଇଟି ମଡେଲ କପାଂନୀର ସବୁଠୁ ଟପ ମଡେଲ । ଏଥିରେ 5G ର ସୁବିଧା, କ୍ୱାଡ କ୍ୟାମେରା ସେଟଅପ ସହିତ ଆହୁରି ଅନେକ ଫିଚର୍ସ ରହିଛି ।
Nokia X10 କୁ ୩ଟି ଭ୍ୟାରିଏଣ୍ଟରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ କରାଯାଇଛି । 4GB+128GB, 6GB+64GB ଏବଂ 6GB+128GB ଯାହାର ମୂଲ୍ୟ 27400 ଟଙ୍କାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ।
ସେହିଭଳି Nokia X20 31000 ରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେଉଥିବାବେଳେ, ଏହାର ୨ଟି ଭ୍ୟାରିଏଣ୍ଟ ରହିଛି । 6GB+128GB ଏବଂ 8GB+128GB, ଜୁନ ମାସରେ ଏହାର ବିକ୍ରି ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବ ।

Nokia X10 ର ଫିଚର୍ସ:
Nokia X10 ରେ 5G ସହ ରହିଛି 6.67 Inch Full HD+ Display । ଏହା Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 ପ୍ରୋସେସର ଦ୍ୱାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ।
ଏଥିରେ 48 MPର ମେନ କ୍ୟାମେରା, 5MPର ୱାଇଡ ଆଙ୍ଗେଲ କ୍ୟାମେରା, 2MP ର Depth କ୍ୟାମେରା, 2MP Micro କ୍ୟାମେରା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ସେଲ୍ଫି ପାଇଁ ଏଥିରେ କେବଳ 5MP କ୍ୟାମେରା ରହିଛି । ଏଥିରେ 4470 mAhର ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ ରହିଛି ।

Nokia X20 ର ଫିଚର୍ସ:
Nokia X20 ରେ ମଧ୍ୟ 5G ସହ ରହିଛି 6.67 Inch Full HD+ Display । 64 MP ପ୍ରାଇମେରୀ କ୍ୟାମେରା 5MP ୱାଇଡ ଆଙ୍ଗେଲ କ୍ୟାମେରା 2MP Depth କ୍ୟାମେରା, 2 MP Micro କ୍ୟାମେରା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଏଥିରେ ମଧ୍ୟ Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 ୪୮୦ ପ୍ରୋସେସର ରହିଛି । ଏଥିରେ 4470 mAhର ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ ରହିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
