5G ଫିଚର୍ସ ସହ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହେଲା Nokia X10 ଏବଂ Nokia X20 ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କ’ଣ ରହିଛି ଫିଚର୍ସ

World
134,704,754
WorldConfirmed: 134,704,754Active: 23,345,999Recovered: 108,440,277Death: 2,918,478
USA
31,721,688
USAConfirmed: 31,721,688Active: 6,874,921Recovered: 24,272,873Death: 573,894
Brazil
13,286,324
BrazilConfirmed: 13,286,324Active: 1,208,844Recovered: 11,732,193Death: 345,287
India
13,060,542
IndiaConfirmed: 13,060,542Active: 979,556Recovered: 11,913,292Death: 167,694
Russia
4,623,984
RussiaConfirmed: 4,623,984Active: 273,037Recovered: 4,248,700Death: 102,247
UK
4,370,321
UKConfirmed: 4,370,321Active: 297,987Recovered: 3,945,354Death: 126,980
Italy
3,717,602
ItalyConfirmed: 3,717,602Active: 544,330Recovered: 3,060,411Death: 112,861
Turkey
3,689,866
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,689,866Active: 423,773Recovered: 3,232,892Death: 33,201
Germany
2,951,829
GermanyConfirmed: 2,951,829Active: 225,756Recovered: 2,647,600Death: 78,473
Pakistan
710,829
PakistanConfirmed: 710,829Active: 69,811Recovered: 625,789Death: 15,229
China
90,386
ChinaConfirmed: 90,386Active: 279Recovered: 85,471Death: 4,636
ବହୁ ପ୍ରତିକ୍ଷିତ Nokia X ସିରିଜର Nokia X10 ଏବଂ Nokia X20 ସ୍ମାର୍ଟଫୋନ ଲଞ୍ଚ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହି ଦୁଇଟି ମଡେଲ କପାଂନୀର ସବୁଠୁ ଟପ ମଡେଲ । ଏଥିରେ 5G ର ସୁବିଧା, କ୍ୱାଡ କ୍ୟାମେରା ସେଟଅପ ସହିତ ଆହୁରି ଅନେକ ଫିଚର୍ସ ରହିଛି ।
Nokia X10 କୁ ୩ଟି ଭ୍ୟାରିଏଣ୍ଟରେ ଲଞ୍ଚ କରାଯାଇଛି । 4GB+128GB, 6GB+64GB ଏବଂ 6GB+128GB ଯାହାର ମୂଲ୍ୟ 27400 ଟଙ୍କାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ।
ସେହିଭଳି Nokia X20 31000 ରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେଉଥିବାବେଳେ, ଏହାର ୨ଟି ଭ୍ୟାରିଏଣ୍ଟ ରହିଛି । 6GB+128GB ଏବଂ 8GB+128GB, ଜୁନ ମାସରେ ଏହାର ବିକ୍ରି ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବ ।
Nokia X10 ର ଫିଚର୍ସ:
Nokia X10 ରେ 5G ସହ ରହିଛି 6.67 Inch Full HD+ Display । ଏହା Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 ପ୍ରୋସେସର ଦ୍ୱାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ।
ଏଥିରେ 48 MPର ମେନ କ୍ୟାମେରା, 5MPର ୱାଇଡ ଆଙ୍ଗେଲ କ୍ୟାମେରା, 2MP ର Depth କ୍ୟାମେରା, 2MP Micro କ୍ୟାମେରା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ସେଲ୍ଫି ପାଇଁ ଏଥିରେ କେବଳ 5MP କ୍ୟାମେରା ରହିଛି । ଏଥିରେ 4470 mAhର ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ ରହିଛି ।
Nokia X20 ର ଫିଚର୍ସ:
Nokia X20 ରେ ମଧ୍ୟ 5G ସହ ରହିଛି 6.67 Inch Full HD+ Display । 64 MP ପ୍ରାଇମେରୀ କ୍ୟାମେରା 5MP ୱାଇଡ ଆଙ୍ଗେଲ କ୍ୟାମେରା 2MP Depth କ୍ୟାମେରା, 2 MP Micro କ୍ୟାମେରା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଏଥିରେ ମଧ୍ୟ Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 ୪୮୦ ପ୍ରୋସେସର ରହିଛି । ଏଥିରେ 4470 mAhର ବ୍ୟାଟେରୀ ରହିଛି ।