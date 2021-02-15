Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant against Activists Nikita Jacob, Shantanu

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 15/2: On Sunday Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old woman from Bengaluru was arrested for her alleged involvement in Greta Thunberg’s ‘toolkit’ case. Now new warrants are out against Activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. The warrants are non-bailable.

According to the Police, Poetic Justice Foundation- the organization behind ‘toolkit’ had contacted Nikita Jacob to organize a “tweet storm” ahead of the Republic Day protest by farmers. The above-mentioned organization is a Khalistani group as said by the police.

On the other hand, the outrage against the arrest of Disha Ravi is growing day by day. She was produced in a Delhi court yesterday without her lawyers and sent to five days in police custody.

She has been accused of playing a key role in the prepping of the toolkit document and its circulation.

“I did not make Toolkit. We wanted to support the farmers. I edited two lines on February 3,” Disha Ravi told the court, which sent her to police custody for further questioning.

 


