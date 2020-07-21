Now SIM card verification will be done every six months, Know the new rules

In order to prevent fraud in SIM Card Verification, the customer verification rules have been tightened for Bulk Buyers and Companies in the Department of Telecommunications. According to the new rules, before giving a new connection to the telecom company, the registration of the company will have to be checked and the company will have to be verified every 6 months. This decision has been taken because of increasing SIM card fraud in the name of companies. Corporate Affairs Ministry has to check the registration of the company. The Department of Telecom had decided to relax the rules of verification penalty for telecom subscribers. For every small mistake, a penalty of Rs 1 lakh will not be imposed on Indian telecom companies.

The government has imposed a penalty of over 3,000 crores on telecom companies for not following the rules of Customer Verification.