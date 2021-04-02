Now You Could Withdraw Money from ATM using UPI Apps. Here’s How!

FeaturedBusinessNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 130,313,463
    World
    Confirmed: 130,313,463
    Active: 22,474,527
    Recovered: 104,996,315
    Death: 2,842,621
  • USA 31,244,639
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,244,639
    Active: 6,923,637
    Recovered: 23,754,391
    Death: 566,611
  • Brazil 12,842,717
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,842,717
    Active: 1,278,059
    Recovered: 11,239,099
    Death: 325,559
  • India 12,303,131
    India
    Confirmed: 12,303,131
    Active: 614,664
    Recovered: 11,525,039
    Death: 163,428
  • Russia 4,563,056
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,563,056
    Active: 277,172
    Recovered: 4,186,251
    Death: 99,633
  • UK 4,350,266
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,350,266
    Active: 363,328
    Recovered: 3,860,174
    Death: 126,764
  • Italy 3,607,083
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,607,083
    Active: 563,479
    Recovered: 2,933,757
    Death: 109,847
  • Turkey 3,357,988
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,357,988
    Active: 291,232
    Recovered: 3,035,043
    Death: 31,713
  • Germany 2,854,137
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,854,137
    Active: 228,693
    Recovered: 2,548,200
    Death: 77,244
  • Pakistan 678,165
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 678,165
    Active: 56,347
    Recovered: 607,205
    Death: 14,613
  • China 90,226
    China
    Confirmed: 90,226
    Active: 188
    Recovered: 85,402
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 2/4: No more Debit Card will be required to withdraw money from ATM. You can also withdraw money from an ATM by scanning the QR Code through the UPI App. For this, the ATM company, NCR Corporation, has recently launched the first ICCW solution based on a special UPI platform.

City Union Bank has joined hands with NCR Corporation (NCR Corporation) to install this special ATM made from an interoperable cardless cash withdrawal (ICCW) solution. So far, more than 1500 ATMs have been upgraded, while rapid upgrade work is going on in many places.

To withdraw money from a new ATM first, you have to open any UPI app (GPay, BHIM, Paytm, Phonepe, Amazon) on the smartphone. After this, the QR code shown on the ATM screen will have to be scanned. After the scanning is complete, you have to enter the amount of money that you have to withdraw and then press the button of Proceed. After this you will be asked for a 4 or 6 digit UPI PIN, You will get cash from ATM as soon as you enter it. In the beginning, you will be able to withdraw only 5 thousand rupees at a time.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.