Now You Could Withdraw Money from ATM using UPI Apps. Here’s How!

COVID-19 Updates World 130,313,463 World Confirmed: 130,313,463 Active: 22,474,527 Recovered: 104,996,315 Death: 2,842,621

USA 31,244,639 USA Confirmed: 31,244,639 Active: 6,923,637 Recovered: 23,754,391 Death: 566,611

Brazil 12,842,717 Brazil Confirmed: 12,842,717 Active: 1,278,059 Recovered: 11,239,099 Death: 325,559

India 12,303,131 India Confirmed: 12,303,131 Active: 614,664 Recovered: 11,525,039 Death: 163,428

Russia 4,563,056 Russia Confirmed: 4,563,056 Active: 277,172 Recovered: 4,186,251 Death: 99,633

UK 4,350,266 UK Confirmed: 4,350,266 Active: 363,328 Recovered: 3,860,174 Death: 126,764

Italy 3,607,083 Italy Confirmed: 3,607,083 Active: 563,479 Recovered: 2,933,757 Death: 109,847

Turkey 3,357,988 Turkey Confirmed: 3,357,988 Active: 291,232 Recovered: 3,035,043 Death: 31,713

Germany 2,854,137 Germany Confirmed: 2,854,137 Active: 228,693 Recovered: 2,548,200 Death: 77,244

Pakistan 678,165 Pakistan Confirmed: 678,165 Active: 56,347 Recovered: 607,205 Death: 14,613

China 90,226 China Confirmed: 90,226 Active: 188 Recovered: 85,402 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 2/4: No more Debit Card will be required to withdraw money from ATM. You can also withdraw money from an ATM by scanning the QR Code through the UPI App. For this, the ATM company, NCR Corporation, has recently launched the first ICCW solution based on a special UPI platform.

City Union Bank has joined hands with NCR Corporation (NCR Corporation) to install this special ATM made from an interoperable cardless cash withdrawal (ICCW) solution. So far, more than 1500 ATMs have been upgraded, while rapid upgrade work is going on in many places.

To withdraw money from a new ATM first, you have to open any UPI app (GPay, BHIM, Paytm, Phonepe, Amazon) on the smartphone. After this, the QR code shown on the ATM screen will have to be scanned. After the scanning is complete, you have to enter the amount of money that you have to withdraw and then press the button of Proceed. After this you will be asked for a 4 or 6 digit UPI PIN, You will get cash from ATM as soon as you enter it. In the beginning, you will be able to withdraw only 5 thousand rupees at a time.