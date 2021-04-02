Now You Could Withdraw Money from ATM using UPI Apps. Here’s How!

-
World
130,313,463
WorldConfirmed: 130,313,463Active: 22,474,527Recovered: 104,996,315Death: 2,842,621
-
USA
31,244,639
USAConfirmed: 31,244,639Active: 6,923,637Recovered: 23,754,391Death: 566,611
-
Brazil
12,842,717
BrazilConfirmed: 12,842,717Active: 1,278,059Recovered: 11,239,099Death: 325,559
-
India
12,303,131
IndiaConfirmed: 12,303,131Active: 614,664Recovered: 11,525,039Death: 163,428
-
Russia
4,563,056
RussiaConfirmed: 4,563,056Active: 277,172Recovered: 4,186,251Death: 99,633
-
UK
4,350,266
UKConfirmed: 4,350,266Active: 363,328Recovered: 3,860,174Death: 126,764
-
Italy
3,607,083
ItalyConfirmed: 3,607,083Active: 563,479Recovered: 2,933,757Death: 109,847
-
Turkey
3,357,988
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,357,988Active: 291,232Recovered: 3,035,043Death: 31,713
-
Germany
2,854,137
GermanyConfirmed: 2,854,137Active: 228,693Recovered: 2,548,200Death: 77,244
-
Pakistan
678,165
PakistanConfirmed: 678,165Active: 56,347Recovered: 607,205Death: 14,613
-
China
90,226
ChinaConfirmed: 90,226Active: 188Recovered: 85,402Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 2/4: No more Debit Card will be required to withdraw money from ATM. You can also withdraw money from an ATM by scanning the QR Code through the UPI App. For this, the ATM company, NCR Corporation, has recently launched the first ICCW solution based on a special UPI platform.
City Union Bank has joined hands with NCR Corporation (NCR Corporation) to install this special ATM made from an interoperable cardless cash withdrawal (ICCW) solution. So far, more than 1500 ATMs have been upgraded, while rapid upgrade work is going on in many places.
To withdraw money from a new ATM first, you have to open any UPI app (GPay, BHIM, Paytm, Phonepe, Amazon) on the smartphone. After this, the QR code shown on the ATM screen will have to be scanned. After the scanning is complete, you have to enter the amount of money that you have to withdraw and then press the button of Proceed. After this you will be asked for a 4 or 6 digit UPI PIN, You will get cash from ATM as soon as you enter it. In the beginning, you will be able to withdraw only 5 thousand rupees at a time.