Odisha Cabinet Meeting: Key points to ponder

Bhubaneswar ,12 /8: An important meeting of the state cabinet was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Many important decisions were made at that meeting.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy informed about all those important decisions. He said 20 proposals had been approved at the cabinet meeting. Few key points are-

Factory Act 1958 also amended the law. The Act calls for a working hour of 115 hours. The scheme will run for 5 years.

The amendment to the Epidemic Disease Act has also been approved. Up to Rs 1 lakh fine can be imposed in violation of the law.

Expenditures will also be made to improve slums in urban areas. Funding will be spent on improving urban slums.

No more personal interview will be conducted for the recruitment of Group C posts in the State.

The largest drinking water project in Mahanga has received cabinet approval. The project is estimated to cost more than Rs 207 crore. The project will benefit 211 villages. It also aims to provide clean drinking water to every household within three years.