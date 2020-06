Odisha CM expressed grief over the death of former Union Minister Arjun Ch.Sethi

Bhubaneswar, 8/6: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik has expressed his deepest grief over the death of former Union minister Arjun Charan Sethi.

CM described late Sethi as an able administrator and veteran parliamentarian.He also gained good will of people during his stint as an MP and MLA. His death is a great loss for Odisha’s political arena.CM also sympathized with the bereaved family of late Sethi.