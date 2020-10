Odisha CM launches state scholarship portal

Bhubaneswar, 27/10: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched an integrated Odisha State Scholarship Portal to help eligible students avail scholarship benefits in a seamless and transparent manner. More than 11 lakh beneficiaries to be benefitted from this unified portal.

