Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik among 10 most infuential Indians: Survey

According to the latest survey made by Fame India magazine, the most popular CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has ranked among the top 10 influential people. He was ranked 10 in the Fame India’s 50 Influential Indians 2020 list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Kerala CM P Vijayan are the other chief ministers to feature in this list. Yogi placed in 3rd position and Vijayan placed in the 6th position.

Naveen is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Odisha. He was regarded as the master of managing the disaster. Under his able leadership, Odisha is on the path of progress.