Odisha FC announced Gerald Peyton as new head coach

World
WorldConfirmed: 104,677,107Active: 25,945,456Recovered: 76,461,157Death: 2,270,494
USA
USAConfirmed: 27,041,883Active: 9,827,866Recovered: 16,755,302Death: 458,715
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,790,909Active: 156,952Recovered: 10,479,223Death: 154,734
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,296,945Active: 909,350Recovered: 8,160,929Death: 226,666
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,901,204Active: 461,153Recovered: 3,365,367Death: 74,684
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,871,825Active: 1,974,784Recovered: 1,787,706Death: 109,335
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,583,790Active: 434,722Recovered: 2,059,248Death: 89,820
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,501,079Active: 87,341Recovered: 2,387,384Death: 26,354
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,243,031Active: 210,236Recovered: 1,973,200Death: 59,595
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 549,032Active: 33,184Recovered: 504,046Death: 11,802
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,619Active: 1,516Recovered: 83,467Death: 4,636
Bhubaneswar, 4/1: After sacking Stuart Baxter from the coaching position, Odisha FC has announced assistant coach Gerald Peyton as the new interim head coach for the reminder of the season.
Speaking on the recent development, Coach Peyton said, “I have agreed to become the Odisha FC Interim Head Coach for the rest of the games, we have six games left. I am going to go with a lot of hard work that’s been done already by myself and Stuart (Baxter). I am going to carry on and try and win as many games as possible with the young players, with the team that we have and the way we have been playing.”
“My job is to make sure that we show fight, resolve and pride everytime we step onto that pitch. Hopefully, we can give the fans a lot of good things to be proud of as we have been grateful for their support so far,” he also added.