Odisha FC Signs Marcelinho

Bhubaneswar, 2/9: In a bid to strengthen their attacking prowess, Odisha FC roped in Brazilian forward Marcelo Leite Pereira a.k.a Marcelinho. Marcelinho is the third top goalscorer of the Indian Super League (ISL). He signed a year contract with the Bhubaneswar based club.

He can play in wings, in attacking midfield, or as a striker. He won the golden boot in the year 2016. Marcelinho has started his professional career with Atletico Madrid B, the Rio de Janeiro-born playmaker has played club football for various other teams in the UAE, Greece, Spain, Italy, and his home country Brazil.