Odisha Governor congratulates Commissioner of Police and team

Bhubaneswar, 25/2: In a recent development, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal congratulated the Commissioner of police and team for successfully arresting the prime accused of the Baranga Gang-rape case of the year 1999 after 22 years.

He also in a letter to the chief minister befitting recognition of the outstanding detective work to inspire police officers to work towards securing justice for victims of crime against women.

