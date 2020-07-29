ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୫ମୁଣ୍ଡ ନେଲା କରୋନା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୯ା୭(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୧୦୬୮ ଜଣ ନୂଆ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୫ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୫୯କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

Regret to inform the demise of five Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 46-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

2. A 55-year old female of Puri district.

— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 29, 2020