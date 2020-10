To pay homage to the father of our nation on his birth anniversary, acclaimed sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo made a stunning Sand art of Mahatma Gandhi. His sand art features a sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi with a message of world peace. He made a 10 feet sculpture of Gandhiji and inscribed beside it, “Let’s Pray For World Peace”.

This art took 5 tonnes of sand and 5 hours to be completed.