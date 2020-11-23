Oxford Vaccine claims to be 70% effective

New Delhi, 23/11: The Oxford vaccine being developed in India with the partnership of Serum Insitute of India, Pune is 70% effective against the coronavirus. AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects. However, the catch lies in the fact that the efficacy of the vaccine lies in the dosage administration.

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency,” Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca’s chief executive, said in a statement on Monday.

The Serum Institute of India is in partnership with AstraZeneca, the Gates Foundation, and the Gavi Vaccine alliance to produce more than a billion doses of the vaccine in an effort to curb the pandemic. It is to be noted that the Serum Institute of India is by far the largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume. While the efficacy percentage of the Astra vaccine is not exactly as effective as its USA counterparts, the researchers are hopeful that further research into the subject will definitely yield better results.