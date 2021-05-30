ଚୀନରୁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର

By Jyotirmayee Patanaik
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 170,640,334
    World
    Confirmed: 170,640,334
    Active: 14,302,302
    Recovered: 152,789,123
    Death: 3,548,909
  • USA 34,035,318
    USA
    Confirmed: 34,035,318
    Active: 5,606,936
    Recovered: 27,818,961
    Death: 609,421
  • India 27,894,800
    India
    Confirmed: 27,894,800
    Active: 2,114,482
    Recovered: 25,454,320
    Death: 325,998
  • Brazil 16,471,600
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 16,471,600
    Active: 1,140,762
    Recovered: 14,869,696
    Death: 461,142
  • Turkey 5,235,978
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,235,978
    Active: 94,428
    Recovered: 5,094,279
    Death: 47,271
  • Russia 5,053,748
    Russia
    Confirmed: 5,053,748
    Active: 262,457
    Recovered: 4,670,484
    Death: 120,807
  • UK 4,480,945
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,480,945
    Active: 66,921
    Recovered: 4,286,249
    Death: 127,775
  • Italy 4,213,055
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,213,055
    Active: 241,966
    Recovered: 3,845,087
    Death: 126,002
  • Germany 3,684,672
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,684,672
    Active: 117,064
    Recovered: 3,478,600
    Death: 89,008
  • Pakistan 918,936
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 918,936
    Active: 58,878
    Recovered: 839,322
    Death: 20,736
  • China 91,072
    China
    Confirmed: 91,072
    Active: 319
    Recovered: 86,117
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଚୀନରୁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର । ଦେଶକୁ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଚୀନରୁ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଆସିଛି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପଶ୍ଚିମ ଓଡିଶା ବିକାଶ ପରିଷଦ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ଅସିତ୍ ତ୍ରିପାଠୀ । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଅଭାବରୁ ଯେପରି କୌଣସି ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ନ ହୁଏ । ତେବେ ଖୁବ୍ ଶୀଘ୍ର ଏହି ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ମେଡିକାଲକୁ ପଠାଯିବ । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିବା ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର ଏବଂ ଆଗକୁ ଆସିବାକୁ ଥିବା ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର କରୋନା ମୁକାବିଲାରେ ବେଶ୍ ସହାୟକ ହେବ ଏବଂ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ସମୟରେ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର କୁ ମହଜୁଦ୍ କରି ରଖାଯିବ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ମମତାଙ୍କ ସମର୍ଥନରେ ଫେସବୁକ ପୋଷ୍ଟ ଲେଖିଲେ…

ସଇତାନର ଜାଲରେ ଫସିଲେ ପରିବାର: ନାବାଳିକାଙ୍କୁ…

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

ମମତାଙ୍କ ସମର୍ଥନରେ ଫେସବୁକ ପୋଷ୍ଟ ଲେଖିଲେ…

ସଇତାନର ଜାଲରେ ଫସିଲେ ପରିବାର: ନାବାଳିକାଙ୍କୁ…

ଭଲ ଖବର: ୩ ସପ୍ତାହରେ ୫୦% କମିଲା ନୁତନ…

ଆଜି ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ସାଢ଼େ ୬ଟାରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଶାସନ ସଚିବ…

1 of 4,918