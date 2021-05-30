ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଚୀନରୁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର । ଦେଶକୁ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଚୀନରୁ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଆସିଛି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପଶ୍ଚିମ ଓଡିଶା ବିକାଶ ପରିଷଦ ଅଧ୍ୟକ୍ଷ ଅସିତ୍ ତ୍ରିପାଠୀ । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ଅଭାବରୁ ଯେପରି କୌଣସି ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ନ ହୁଏ । ତେବେ ଖୁବ୍ ଶୀଘ୍ର ଏହି ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ କୁ ରାଜ୍ୟର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ମେଡିକାଲକୁ ପଠାଯିବ । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିବା ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର ଏବଂ ଆଗକୁ ଆସିବାକୁ ଥିବା ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର କରୋନା ମୁକାବିଲାରେ ବେଶ୍ ସହାୟକ ହେବ ଏବଂ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ସମୟରେ ବ୍ୟବହାର କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର କୁ ମହଜୁଦ୍ କରି ରଖାଯିବ ବୋଲି ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

In short term the Govt is ensuring efficient distribution to all med institutions and developing reserves in oxy cylinders. In 2 months more than 14000 addl cylinders were added. With today’s import and further consignments coming situation will become better.@IPR_Odisha pic.twitter.com/OR1REa2bnN

— chairmanwodc (@chairmanwodc) May 30, 2021