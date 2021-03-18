Pakistan’s Army chief calls for better relations with India

General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterates Kashmir’s role in relation between the two countries.

InternationalBreaking NewsFeatured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 121,985,927
    World
    Confirmed: 121,985,927
    Active: 20,996,171
    Recovered: 98,294,386
    Death: 2,695,370
  • USA 30,298,859
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,298,859
    Active: 7,299,899
    Recovered: 22,448,224
    Death: 550,736
  • Brazil 11,700,431
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,700,431
    Active: 1,128,238
    Recovered: 10,287,057
    Death: 285,136
  • India 11,474,605
    India
    Confirmed: 11,474,605
    Active: 252,330
    Recovered: 11,063,025
    Death: 159,250
  • Russia 4,428,239
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,428,239
    Active: 297,379
    Recovered: 4,037,036
    Death: 93,824
  • UK 4,274,579
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,274,579
    Active: 580,477
    Recovered: 3,568,271
    Death: 125,831
  • Italy 3,281,810
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,281,810
    Active: 539,008
    Recovered: 2,639,370
    Death: 103,432
  • Turkey 2,930,554
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,930,554
    Active: 148,835
    Recovered: 2,752,023
    Death: 29,696
  • Germany 2,616,512
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,616,512
    Active: 158,180
    Recovered: 2,383,600
    Death: 74,732
  • Pakistan 615,810
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 615,810
    Active: 24,592
    Recovered: 577,501
    Death: 13,717
  • China 90,072
    China
    Confirmed: 90,072
    Active: 169
    Recovered: 85,267
    Death: 4,636

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that it was time for India and Pakistan to “bury the past and move forward” as he asserted that the peace between the two neighbours would help to “unlock” the potential of South and Central Asia.

Addressing a session of the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue in Islamabad, Gen. Bajwa also said that the potential for regional peace and development always remained hostage to the disputes and issues between Pakistan and India – the two “nuclear-armed neighbours”.

“We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward,” he said, adding that the responsibility for a meaningful dialogue rested with India.

India last month said that it desires normal sociable relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

India has also told Pakistan that “talks and terror” cannot go together and has asked Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.