PAN-Aadhar Link Date Extended. Know Details Here!

New Delhi, 1/4: The government has once again given a big relief to the holders of PAN cards. The government has now extended the date of linking Aadhaar to PAN till June 30, 2021. According to the Income Tax Department, if the PAN card is not linked to Aadhaar by June 30, it will become inactive.

Wednesday (31 March) was the last date for linking PAN-Aadhaar, which has been increased to 30 June 2021. In such a situation, people who have not yet linked their PAN card to Aadhaar have got a big relief. However, our advice is that in time, you should link PAN to Aadhaar as soon as possible, if you do not do this, then your PAN card will be ‘Inactive’. In this case, you may also have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000 under section 272B of the Income Tax Act.