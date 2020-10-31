Pankaja Munde may quit BJP

Maharashtra,31/10: There is now speculation about another big face resigning from the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Recently, Eknath Khadse joined the Nationalist Congress Party along with his supporters. It is now being speculated that Pankaja Munde, former president of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYMO) and daughter of late BJP Gopinath Munde, may leave the party.

BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde recently praised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, following which the speculation of his leaving the party intensified. According to sources, Pankaja has not categorically rejected the proposal of Shiv Sena to join the party.