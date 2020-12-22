Pari Murder Case: Accused Raped the minor after killing her!!

COVID-19 Updates World 77,793,186 World Confirmed: 77,793,186 Active: 21,408,697 Recovered: 54,673,522 Death: 1,710,967

USA 18,473,716 USA Confirmed: 18,473,716 Active: 7,344,448 Recovered: 10,802,496 Death: 326,772

India 10,075,422 India Confirmed: 10,075,422 Active: 292,790 Recovered: 9,636,487 Death: 146,145

Brazil 7,264,221 Brazil Confirmed: 7,264,221 Active: 789,919 Recovered: 6,286,980 Death: 187,322

Russia 2,906,503 Russia Confirmed: 2,906,503 Active: 535,071 Recovered: 2,319,520 Death: 51,912

UK 2,073,511 UK Confirmed: 2,073,511 Active: 2,005,895 Recovered: N/A Death: 67,616

Turkey 2,043,704 Turkey Confirmed: 2,043,704 Active: 190,648 Recovered: 1,834,705 Death: 18,351

Italy 1,964,054 Italy Confirmed: 1,964,054 Active: 613,582 Recovered: 1,281,258 Death: 69,214

Germany 1,534,116 Germany Confirmed: 1,534,116 Active: 391,419 Recovered: 1,115,400 Death: 27,297

Pakistan 460,672 Pakistan Confirmed: 460,672 Active: 40,261 Recovered: 410,937 Death: 9,474

China 86,867 China Confirmed: 86,867 Active: 324 Recovered: 81,909 Death: 4,634

Bhubaneswar, 22/12: In a press conference by Special Investigation Team chief Arun Bothra, it was revealed that Pari, who was murdered in November, was raped after her death. Bothra said that the accused Saroj Sethi watched indecent films on his phone before committing the crime.

Accused Saroj Sethi killed Pari as he feared getting caught. He tried molesting the little girl’s dead body. Saroj has accepted his crime and has given a clear explanation of the day of the crime. Pari had gone out of the house to have ‘jamu koli'(a local fruit), Saroj took advantage of the situation and took her inside his house and tried to rape her. When the girl shouted aloud he killed her, said Bothra

He added that no eyewitness has come forward but police have scientific evidence. They will send the coconut branch found near the dead body for DNA test. The test results will be submitted in court.

The audio and video proof of Saroj Sethi’s confession is available with the police.