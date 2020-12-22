Pari Murder Case: Accused Raped the minor after killing her!!

Breaking NewsCrimeFeatured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 77,793,186
    World
    Confirmed: 77,793,186
    Active: 21,408,697
    Recovered: 54,673,522
    Death: 1,710,967
  • USA 18,473,716
    USA
    Confirmed: 18,473,716
    Active: 7,344,448
    Recovered: 10,802,496
    Death: 326,772
  • India 10,075,422
    India
    Confirmed: 10,075,422
    Active: 292,790
    Recovered: 9,636,487
    Death: 146,145
  • Brazil 7,264,221
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,264,221
    Active: 789,919
    Recovered: 6,286,980
    Death: 187,322
  • Russia 2,906,503
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,906,503
    Active: 535,071
    Recovered: 2,319,520
    Death: 51,912
  • UK 2,073,511
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,073,511
    Active: 2,005,895
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 67,616
  • Turkey 2,043,704
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,043,704
    Active: 190,648
    Recovered: 1,834,705
    Death: 18,351
  • Italy 1,964,054
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,964,054
    Active: 613,582
    Recovered: 1,281,258
    Death: 69,214
  • Germany 1,534,116
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,534,116
    Active: 391,419
    Recovered: 1,115,400
    Death: 27,297
  • Pakistan 460,672
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 460,672
    Active: 40,261
    Recovered: 410,937
    Death: 9,474
  • China 86,867
    China
    Confirmed: 86,867
    Active: 324
    Recovered: 81,909
    Death: 4,634

Bhubaneswar, 22/12: In a press conference by Special Investigation Team chief Arun Bothra, it was revealed that Pari, who was murdered in November, was raped after her death. Bothra said that the accused Saroj Sethi watched indecent films on his phone before committing the crime.

Accused Saroj Sethi killed Pari as he feared getting caught. He tried molesting the little girl’s dead body. Saroj has accepted his crime and has given a clear explanation of the day of the crime. Pari had gone out of the house to have ‘jamu koli'(a local fruit), Saroj took advantage of the situation and took her inside his house and tried to rape her. When the girl shouted aloud he killed her, said Bothra

He added that no eyewitness has come forward but police have scientific evidence. They will send the coconut branch found near the dead body for DNA test. The test results will be submitted in court.

The audio and video proof of Saroj Sethi’s confession is available with the police.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.