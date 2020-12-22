Pari Murder Case: Accused Raped the minor after killing her!!

-
Bhubaneswar, 22/12: In a press conference by Special Investigation Team chief Arun Bothra, it was revealed that Pari, who was murdered in November, was raped after her death. Bothra said that the accused Saroj Sethi watched indecent films on his phone before committing the crime.
Accused Saroj Sethi killed Pari as he feared getting caught. He tried molesting the little girl’s dead body. Saroj has accepted his crime and has given a clear explanation of the day of the crime. Pari had gone out of the house to have ‘jamu koli'(a local fruit), Saroj took advantage of the situation and took her inside his house and tried to rape her. When the girl shouted aloud he killed her, said Bothra
He added that no eyewitness has come forward but police have scientific evidence. They will send the coconut branch found near the dead body for DNA test. The test results will be submitted in court.
The audio and video proof of Saroj Sethi’s confession is available with the police.