PFI wanted to spread riots after Hatras Case

New Delhi,12/2: The Enforcement Directorate has filed the first charge sheet against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its student unit in the money laundering case. The ED has claimed in the charge sheet that the members of the organization wanted to ‘incite communal riots and spread terror’ after the gang rape incident in Hathras last year. The central agency has been investigating the PFI since 2018. PFI was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.

Initial investigation on role in communal riots

The ED recently launched an investigation into the Islamic organization over alleged funding of demonstrations against the Revised Citizenship Act (CAA) and its role in the communal riots in Delhi last year. Prosecutor complaint or charge sheet was filed on Wednesday under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the PMLA court of Lucknow.

Those named in the charge sheet include PFI member and National Students General of its student unit Campus Front of India (CFI) K. Rauf Sharif, CFI National Treasurer Atikur Rahman, Delhi CFI General Secretary Masood Ahmed, journalist and alleged Siddiqui Kappan is associated with PFI and Mohammad Alam, a member of CFI and PFI.