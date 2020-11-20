Pfizer and BioNTech look towards approval of their vaccine for emergency use

New Delhi, 20/11: Pfizer and partner BioNTech confirmed that they are looking forward to getting their vaccine for coronavirus approved as early as possible. As per sources, the pharmaceutical corporations are going to apply for the authorization of the vaccine for emergency use on Friday, becoming the first-ever company to do so across the USA or Europe.

The vaccine has been developed at a breakneck speed, taking only 10months to be developed after the genetic code of the coronavirus was first sequenced. The vaccine has been under evaluation for months in various countries, the companies reported. As per the official statement, the vaccine will be ready for distribution once it is approved by the authorities.