Pfizer developed Coronavirus vaccine effective for 12-15 years old

COVID-19 Updates World 128,978,966 World Confirmed: 128,978,966 Active: 22,109,514 Recovered: 104,050,242 Death: 2,819,210

USA 31,099,466 USA Confirmed: 31,099,466 Active: 6,947,766 Recovered: 23,587,501 Death: 564,199

Brazil 12,664,058 Brazil Confirmed: 12,664,058 Active: 1,271,639 Recovered: 11,074,483 Death: 317,936

India 12,149,335 India Confirmed: 12,149,335 Active: 552,532 Recovered: 11,434,301 Death: 162,502

Russia 4,545,095 Russia Confirmed: 4,545,095 Active: 280,073 Recovered: 4,166,172 Death: 98,850

UK 4,341,736 UK Confirmed: 4,341,736 Active: 379,848 Recovered: 3,835,218 Death: 126,670

Italy 3,561,012 Italy Confirmed: 3,561,012 Active: 562,832 Recovered: 2,889,301 Death: 108,879

Turkey 3,277,880 Turkey Confirmed: 3,277,880 Active: 251,462 Recovered: 2,995,033 Death: 31,385

Germany 2,809,510 Germany Confirmed: 2,809,510 Active: 210,877 Recovered: 2,521,800 Death: 76,833

Pakistan 667,957 Pakistan Confirmed: 667,957 Active: 50,397 Recovered: 603,126 Death: 14,434

China 90,201 China Confirmed: 90,201 Active: 180 Recovered: 85,385 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 31/3: Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective on children between twelve and fifteen years. The company has claimed this on Wednesday. At the same time, a study has revealed that the Covid-19 vaccine, jointly produced by American pharma company Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNotech, can give protection against that new type of coronavirus found in Britain and then South Africa.

According to the study published in the research journal Nature Medicine, the said vaccine is effective on the coronary virus ‘N501Y’ and ‘E484K’ mutations. According to a team of experts, including scientists from the University of Texas in the US, the vaccine’s effect on the E484 mutation of the virus is slightly lower than the effect on the N501Y mutation.