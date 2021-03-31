Pfizer developed Coronavirus vaccine effective for 12-15 years old

-
World
128,978,966
WorldConfirmed: 128,978,966Active: 22,109,514Recovered: 104,050,242Death: 2,819,210
-
USA
31,099,466
USAConfirmed: 31,099,466Active: 6,947,766Recovered: 23,587,501Death: 564,199
-
Brazil
12,664,058
BrazilConfirmed: 12,664,058Active: 1,271,639Recovered: 11,074,483Death: 317,936
-
India
12,149,335
IndiaConfirmed: 12,149,335Active: 552,532Recovered: 11,434,301Death: 162,502
-
Russia
4,545,095
RussiaConfirmed: 4,545,095Active: 280,073Recovered: 4,166,172Death: 98,850
-
UK
4,341,736
UKConfirmed: 4,341,736Active: 379,848Recovered: 3,835,218Death: 126,670
-
Italy
3,561,012
ItalyConfirmed: 3,561,012Active: 562,832Recovered: 2,889,301Death: 108,879
-
Turkey
3,277,880
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,277,880Active: 251,462Recovered: 2,995,033Death: 31,385
-
Germany
2,809,510
GermanyConfirmed: 2,809,510Active: 210,877Recovered: 2,521,800Death: 76,833
-
Pakistan
667,957
PakistanConfirmed: 667,957Active: 50,397Recovered: 603,126Death: 14,434
-
China
90,201
ChinaConfirmed: 90,201Active: 180Recovered: 85,385Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 31/3: Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective on children between twelve and fifteen years. The company has claimed this on Wednesday. At the same time, a study has revealed that the Covid-19 vaccine, jointly produced by American pharma company Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNotech, can give protection against that new type of coronavirus found in Britain and then South Africa.
According to the study published in the research journal Nature Medicine, the said vaccine is effective on the coronary virus ‘N501Y’ and ‘E484K’ mutations. According to a team of experts, including scientists from the University of Texas in the US, the vaccine’s effect on the E484 mutation of the virus is slightly lower than the effect on the N501Y mutation.