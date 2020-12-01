Pfizer may get approval in UK next week

New Delhi, 1/12: Claiming a 95% efficacy, the coronavirus vaccine prepared by Pfizer may get approval from the UK government as early as next week. As per Government sources, the vaccine prepared by Pfizer and BioNTech will go through the formal appraisal of the British regulators, and that the National Health Service had been told to be ready to administer it by 1 December 2020. However, the procedures have been delayed a little bit, but as per the recent information, the vaccine might get clearance by next week.

The authorisation process by the medical regulator Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is independent of the government and will take as long as they need to review the final data of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, a spokesperson said, about the vaccine and the approval process.

India, however, is unlikely to use the Pfizer vaccine soon, as it lacks the infrastructure to store the vaccine. The vaccine developed by Pfizer requires temperatures at minus 70 degrees Celcius or below to store and India doesn’t have the required cold-storage units to store the vaccine or deliver it across the country.