PM handovers Made-in-India Tank ‘Arjun’ to Indian Army

Chennai, 14/2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the made-in-India tank Arjun Main Battle Tank (Mark 1A) to the Indian Army today. The indigenously developed tank was received by Army chief MM Naravane.
According to a report by PTI, PM Modi accepted a salute by the state-of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment in Chennai.
In a high-level meeting, the Defence Ministry had recently cleared the induction of 118 Arjun Mark 1A tanks into the Indian Army, costing around ₹ 8,400 crore, news agency ANI had reported.