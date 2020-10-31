PM Modi addresses the steel frame Of India

New Delhi, 31/10: PM Narendra Modi addressed civil services probationers in Kevadia, Gujarat. In the beginning 2020 program, the PM said that Sardar Saheb’s advice to the officers was that serving the citizens of the country is now your highest duty. I also urge that whatever decision the civil servant takes, should be in the national context, to strengthen the unity and integrity of the country. The PM said – even if your area is small, the scope of the department you handle may be small, but the decisions should always have the interest of the people, there should be a national perspective.

The PM said that the work of the steel frame is to give only the base, it is not just to handle the ongoing arrangements. The work of the steel frame also has to make the country feel that if there is a big crisis or a big change, you will cooperate and facilitate the country as a force. Said that for the new changes in the country, for achieving new goals, for adopting new routes and new methods, training plays a very big role in the development of skill sets.