PM Modi Administered with Second Dose of Covid 19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Updates World 133,695,421 World Confirmed: 133,695,421 Active: 22,968,321 Recovered: 107,825,976 Death: 2,901,124

USA 31,637,243 USA Confirmed: 31,637,243 Active: 6,857,855 Recovered: 24,206,539 Death: 572,849

Brazil 13,197,031 Brazil Confirmed: 13,197,031 Active: 1,191,776 Recovered: 11,664,158 Death: 341,097

India 12,926,061 India Confirmed: 12,926,061 Active: 910,264 Recovered: 11,848,905 Death: 166,892

Russia 4,606,162 Russia Confirmed: 4,606,162 Active: 275,202 Recovered: 4,229,480 Death: 101,480

UK 4,367,291 UK Confirmed: 4,367,291 Active: 307,587 Recovered: 3,932,777 Death: 126,927

Italy 3,700,393 Italy Confirmed: 3,700,393 Active: 547,837 Recovered: 3,040,182 Death: 112,374

Turkey 3,633,925 Turkey Confirmed: 3,633,925 Active: 406,004 Recovered: 3,194,978 Death: 32,943

Germany 2,927,572 Germany Confirmed: 2,927,572 Active: 217,998 Recovered: 2,631,400 Death: 78,174

Pakistan 705,517 Pakistan Confirmed: 705,517 Active: 66,994 Recovered: 623,399 Death: 15,124

China 90,365 China Confirmed: 90,365 Active: 263 Recovered: 85,466 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 8/4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday and took the second dose of the corona vaccine. He tweeted this information. Earlier, on 1 March, PM Modi had put the first dose of Bharat Biotech covacine.

PM Modi Tweeted and said, “Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on http://CoWin.gov.in”.