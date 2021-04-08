PM Modi Administered with Second Dose of Covid 19 Vaccine

-
New Delhi, 8/4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday and took the second dose of the corona vaccine. He tweeted this information. Earlier, on 1 March, PM Modi had put the first dose of Bharat Biotech covacine.
PM Modi Tweeted and said, “Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on http://CoWin.gov.in”.