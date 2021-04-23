୨ ମାସ ମାଗଣାରେ ମିଳିବ ରାସନ: ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦି

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ୨୩ ।୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) :  ମାଗଣାରେ ମିଳିବ ରାସନ । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଗରିବ କଲ୍ୟାଣ ଅନ୍ନ ଯୋଜନା ଅନୁସାରେ ୨ ମାସ ଦେଶର ଜନତାଙ୍କୁ ମାଗଣା ରାସନ ଦିଆଯିବ । ଏନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମେ’ ଏବଂ ଜୁନ୍ ଦୁଇ ମାସ ପ୍ରତି ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ୫ କେଜି ଲେଖାଏଁ ମାଗଣାରେ ରାସନ ମିଳିବ । ଏହି ଯୋଜନାରେ ୮୦ କୋଟି ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ମିଳିବ ମାଗଣାରେ ରାସନ । ଏଥିପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ ୨୬ ହଜାର କୋଟି ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ କରାଯିବ । କରୋନା ଲାଗି ଦେଶର ଜନ ସାଧାରଣଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏଭଳି ନଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।

