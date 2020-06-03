PM Modi chairs cabinet meeting to boost rural economy

New Delhi, 3/6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the cabinet meeting which took many historic decisions to boost the rural economy. The Cabinet today approved a historic amendment to the Essential Commodities Act. This is a brilliant step towards the transformation of agriculture and raising farmers’ income. Cabinet also approved ‘The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020’.

Cabinet approved ‘The Farmer’s (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020’.