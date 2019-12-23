‘PM Modi God for refugees’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The protest against the citizenship amendment bill has spread like wildfire across the country. The Citizenship Amendment Act aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from neighboring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come like a God for the refugees from the three countries.

The BJP senior leader addressed in a rally at Rajasthan that, “Narendra Modi inke liye Bhagawan ban ke aaye hain jo pratadit the aur nark ki Zindagi jee rahe the. Bhagwan ne jeewan Diya, maa ne Janam dia, lekin Narendra Modi Ji ne fir se Zindagi di hai. (Narendra Modi has come like a God to these people (refugees) who were living a life of oppression and hell. God gave them life, mother gave them birth and Narendra Modi gave them second life).”