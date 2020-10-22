PM Modi joins Durga Puja Celebration in West Bengal through video conferencing

Durga Puja is the biggest festival in West Bengal. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Durga Puja ceremony to be held in Kolkata, West Bengal today through video conferencing. People present at the function welcomed PM Modi by blowing a conch shell.

Addressing the people of Bengal, PM Modi said, “My brothers and sisters of West Bengal today the power of devotion is such that it seems that I am not in Delhi but today I am present among all of you in Bengal. When faith If you are unprivileged, if you have the blessings of Mother Durga, then the whole country becomes Bengalous beyond the place, situation, situation. ”

He further said, “The festival of Durga Puja is also the festival of unity and perfection of India. Durga Puja of Bengal gives a new glow, new color, new makeup to this perfection of India. It is the awakened consciousness of Bengal. , The spirituality of Bengal, the influence of Bengal’s history. “