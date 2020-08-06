ଅହମ୍ମଦାବାଦ କୋଭିଡ଼ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟଣା: ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ଓ ଆହତକଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଧାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଅନୁକମ୍ପା ରାଶି ଘୋଷଣା

ଗୁଜୁରାଟ, ୬ା୮: ଗୁଜୁରାଟର ଅହମ୍ମଦାବାଦ କୋଭିଡ଼ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟଣାରେ ଦୁଃଖ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । ଏହାସହ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ସମଦେବନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ଗୁଜୁରାଟ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସହ କଥା ହେବା ସହ ସେ ଗୁରୁତରଙ୍କ ଆଶୁ ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ୨ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ଲେଖାଏଁ ଓ ଆହତକଙ୍କୁ ୫୦ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ଲେଖାଏଁ ଅନୁକମ୍ପା ରାଶି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରିଲିଫ ଫଣ୍ଡରୁ ଏହି ରାଶି ଦିଆଯିବ । ଉଲ୍ଲେଖଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ୮ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହେବା ସହ ଅନେକ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected.

Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the hospital fire.

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 6, 2020