ଅହମ୍ମଦାବାଦ କୋଭିଡ଼ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟଣା: ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ଓ ଆହତକଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରଧାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଅନୁକମ୍ପା ରାଶି ଘୋଷଣା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଗୁଜୁରାଟ, ୬ା୮: ଗୁଜୁରାଟର ଅହମ୍ମଦାବାଦ କୋଭିଡ଼ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ ଘଟଣାରେ ଦୁଃଖ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି । ଏହାସହ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ସମଦେବନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ଗୁଜୁରାଟ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ସହ କଥା ହେବା ସହ ସେ ଗୁରୁତରଙ୍କ ଆଶୁ ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ୨ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ଲେଖାଏଁ ଓ ଆହତକଙ୍କୁ ୫୦ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ଲେଖାଏଁ ଅନୁକମ୍ପା ରାଶି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରିଲିଫ ଫଣ୍ଡରୁ ଏହି ରାଶି ଦିଆଯିବ । ଉଲ୍ଲେଖଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ୮ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହେବା ସହ ଅନେକ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

