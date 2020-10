MP, 19/10: Politics is being heated up over the statement of former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Shivraj cabinet Minister Imrati Devi. Now, the veteran leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP from Congress, has sat in silence against the statement of Kamal Nath. Explain that Kamal Nath had called Imrati Devi an ‘item’. Since then, the BJP has attacked Kamal Nath and the Congress party in the election time.