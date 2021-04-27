Postpone Pipili by-election: Odisha Congress

-
Bhubaneswar, 27/4: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded the postponement of the Pipili by-election in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state.
OPCC working president Pradeep Majhi addressing a Press meet here today has demanded to postpone the Pipili by-election in the state as the infection is on the rise, adding that the lives of the people in the state are in danger due to the corona, he added.
The OPCC will meet the state chief electoral officer and will write a letter to the Election Commission of India in the matter.
While the Covid infection is on rising in the state, lives of people is more important or the election, Majhi questioned.
It might be mentioned here that Ajit Mangraj, Congress leader and former Congress candidate of Pipili, died due to Covid a few days ago.
He became a victim of the virus during the election campaign. Even some other leaders were also infected with the virus during campaigning.
The Pipili by-election is scheduled to be held on May 16.