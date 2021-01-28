Prabhas and Shruti Hassan Teams Up for ‘Saalar’. Find out what Prabhas has to say about it!

Chennai, 28/1: Shruti Hassan’s fans have another reason to celebrate on her birthday. The actress has been roped in as the female lead for Prashanth Neel directorial and Prabhas starrer film ‘Salaar’.

Prabhas took to Instagram to wish the actress on her birthday. His post read, “Happiest Birthday @shrutzhaasan ! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar”

Film’s production house Homable films have also confirmed the news on their social media handles. The Twitter post read,

“Wish you a very happy birthday @shrutihaasan Party popper We’re ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can’t wait to see you sizzle on the screen. #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms (sic).”

The film is likely to go on floors on January 29 and major portions will be shot in Telangana. A huge set has been erected in Khammam district for a high-octane action sequence.