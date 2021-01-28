Prabhas and Shruti Hassan Teams Up for ‘Saalar’. Find out what Prabhas has to say about it!

FeaturedEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 101,483,628
    World
    Confirmed: 101,483,628
    Active: 25,908,918
    Recovered: 73,389,297
    Death: 2,185,413
  • USA 26,166,423
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,166,423
    Active: 9,784,075
    Recovered: 15,942,827
    Death: 439,521
  • India 10,702,031
    India
    Confirmed: 10,702,031
    Active: 174,540
    Recovered: 10,373,606
    Death: 153,885
  • Brazil 9,000,485
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,000,485
    Active: 981,593
    Recovered: 7,798,655
    Death: 220,237
  • Russia 3,793,810
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,793,810
    Active: 492,901
    Recovered: 3,229,258
    Death: 71,651
  • UK 3,715,054
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,715,054
    Active: 1,939,231
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 101,887
  • Italy 2,501,147
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,501,147
    Active: 477,969
    Recovered: 1,936,289
    Death: 86,889
  • Turkey 2,449,839
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,449,839
    Active: 93,049
    Recovered: 2,331,314
    Death: 25,476
  • Germany 2,179,679
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,179,679
    Active: 258,321
    Recovered: 1,866,000
    Death: 55,358
  • Pakistan 539,387
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 539,387
    Active: 33,295
    Recovered: 494,578
    Death: 11,514
  • China 89,326
    China
    Confirmed: 89,326
    Active: 1,820
    Recovered: 82,870
    Death: 4,636

Chennai, 28/1: Shruti Hassan’s fans have another reason to celebrate on her birthday. The actress has been roped in as the female lead for Prashanth Neel directorial and Prabhas starrer film ‘Salaar’.

Prabhas took to Instagram to wish the actress on her birthday. His post read,  “Happiest Birthday @shrutzhaasan ! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar”

Film’s production house Homable films have also confirmed the news on their social media handles. The Twitter post read,

“Wish you a very happy birthday @shrutihaasan Party popper We’re ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can’t wait to see you sizzle on the screen. #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms (sic).”

The film is likely to go on floors on January 29 and major portions will be shot in Telangana. A huge set has been erected in Khammam district for a high-octane action sequence.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.