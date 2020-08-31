Pranab Mukherjee , an epitome of honesty and dedication, passes away

Our beloved 13th President of India Pranab Mukherjee is no longer with us. His soul departed the temporary earth.

Before his tenure as president, he also served as the Union finance minister from 2009 to 2012. He also awarded with the India’s highest civilian honour “Bharat Ratna” in 2019 by India’s President Ram Nath Kovind.

Mukherjee won a Lok Sabha seat in 2004 for the first time. He was practically acted as the number 2 in the Manmohan Singh cabinet.

Pranab was born in a Bengali family. His father Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee is an active independence movement leader.