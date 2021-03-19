Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav Receive ODI call-ups against England

COVID-19 Updates World 122,423,321 World Confirmed: 122,423,321 Active: 21,027,349 Recovered: 98,691,985 Death: 2,703,987

USA 30,358,880 USA Confirmed: 30,358,880 Active: 7,282,611 Recovered: 22,523,799 Death: 552,470

Brazil 11,787,600 Brazil Confirmed: 11,787,600 Active: 1,160,373 Recovered: 10,339,432 Death: 287,795

India 11,514,331 India Confirmed: 11,514,331 Active: 271,247 Recovered: 11,083,679 Death: 159,405

Russia 4,428,239 Russia Confirmed: 4,428,239 Active: 297,379 Recovered: 4,037,036 Death: 93,824

UK 4,280,882 UK Confirmed: 4,280,882 Active: 561,820 Recovered: 3,593,136 Death: 125,926

Italy 3,306,711 Italy Confirmed: 3,306,711 Active: 547,510 Recovered: 2,655,346 Death: 103,855

Turkey 2,950,603 Turkey Confirmed: 2,950,603 Active: 150,188 Recovered: 2,770,638 Death: 29,777

Germany 2,628,629 Germany Confirmed: 2,628,629 Active: 152,051 Recovered: 2,401,700 Death: 74,878

Pakistan 619,259 Pakistan Confirmed: 619,259 Active: 27,188 Recovered: 578,314 Death: 13,757

China 90,083 China Confirmed: 90,083 Active: 164 Recovered: 85,283 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 19/3: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against England. India is likely to field three debutants Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Krunal Pandya. Both teams will lock horns against each other on March 23 in Pune.