Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav Receive ODI call-ups against England

New Delhi, 19/3: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against England. India is likely to field three debutants Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Krunal Pandya. Both teams will lock horns against each other on March 23 in Pune.
India squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, W Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.