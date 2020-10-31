Precious jewelry of the last wife of Maharaja Ranjit Singh auctioned in London

Precious jewelry of Maharani Jindan Kaur, the last wife of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, was auctioned in London. These jewelry belonged to Prince Bamba Sutherland, elder granddaughter of Jindan Kaur. A set of auctioned jewelry of the queen includes gold and gem-studded moon tikka, pearl necklace, and other rare jewelry. They were auctioned for over 62,500 pounds or more than Rs 60 lakh. This week many contenders came to buy these ornaments at the Bonhams Islamic and Indian Art Sale held in London.

Jindan Kaur severely retaliated against the British occupation of Punjab, but eventually, they had to surrender as well. After that, more than 600 ornaments were confiscated from the treasury of the Maharaja in Lahore. The Queen was imprisoned in 1848 before fleeing to Nepal. The Bohmas Sale has given this historical detail with the jewelry being auctioned. Many other prized 19th-century art and jewelry are also included in the auction.