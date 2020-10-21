Preity Zinta got herself tested 20 times for Coronavirus , Know the reason

The IPL is being held in Dubai this time around due to a corona infection. Bollywood actress Kings XI Punjab’s owner Preity Zinta is also in Dubai to cheer on her team. A lot of precautions are being taken to prevent infection. Thus all the players and team-related assets were quarantined.

Preity Zinta also obeys all the rules. Preity regularly tests for coronary heart disease. You would be surprised to know that Preity Zinta has tested Corona 20 times after going to Dubai. So far, all test reports have been negative.